Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 0.3%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $518.80 and last traded at $515.34. 1,424,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,494,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.74. The company has a market capitalization of $235.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.