Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 313 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.25. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04.

