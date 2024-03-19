Advance Capital Management Inc. Has $359,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

