Advance Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

ABBV stock opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

