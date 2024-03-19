Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a PEG ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average is $211.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

