Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

WMS has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $162.59 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,878,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,005,000 after acquiring an additional 65,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,313,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after buying an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,599,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.