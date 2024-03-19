Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADVM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $366.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 55,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,591,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581,844 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 639,252 shares during the last quarter. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

