aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.97 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, aelf has traded 19% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $403.35 million and $11.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001296 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,800,325 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.