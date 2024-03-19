AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Down 7.2%

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.12. 18,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 41,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AEON Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AEON Biopharma by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AEON Biopharma by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed a Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine.

Featured Stories

