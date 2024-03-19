Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 153000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 25.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
