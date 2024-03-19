AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the February 14th total of 402,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 0.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AWIN opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12. AERWINS Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

