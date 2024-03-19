Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,493 shares of company stock worth $3,342,606 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.05. 1,070,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

