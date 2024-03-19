Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

See Also

