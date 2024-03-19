Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.