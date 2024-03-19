Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGRX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Earnings History for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.