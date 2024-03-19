agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading 3% Higher

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.56. 490,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,265,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after buying an additional 1,191,253 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

