Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,003.04

Aion (AION) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $1,003.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 208,079.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00035150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00017309 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

