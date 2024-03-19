Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 776,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $773.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $517.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,076,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 550,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,831,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

