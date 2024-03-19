Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTYFree Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.89% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FRTY opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.87. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

