Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 3.4 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$80.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$61.51 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.69.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

