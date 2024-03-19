Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALKS. UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $56,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

