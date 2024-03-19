Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

