Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 21,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 12,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $147.19. 4,398,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,481,717. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

