Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) versus Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) Critical Survey

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Hanryu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 24.01% 27.22% 19.02% Hanryu -765.96% -205.88% -87.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Hanryu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $307.39 billion 6.01 $73.80 billion $5.80 25.60 Hanryu $900,000.00 19.33 -$6.24 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Hanryu.

27.1% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alphabet and Hanryu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet currently has a consensus target price of $146.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.45%. Given Alphabet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Hanryu.

Summary

Alphabet beats Hanryu on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

