Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at HC Wainwright

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALPN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $39.27.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,132 shares of company stock worth $4,993,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

