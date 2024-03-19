Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALPN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,300. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

