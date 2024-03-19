Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the February 14th total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 355,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ CYTO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 6,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,843. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altamira Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

