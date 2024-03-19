AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 5.2%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.23. 59,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 123,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $745.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 508,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AlTi Global by 88.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the first quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

