Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.58

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.58, but opened at $2.65. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 342,103 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 22.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

