American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.12. 418,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $224.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

