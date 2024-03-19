American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in American International Group by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,110. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $76.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

