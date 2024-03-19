American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

ARL opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

