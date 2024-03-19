Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 309.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 244.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 930,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Fox Advisors began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $934,068. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

AMKR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 299,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

