Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 28,138 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,138 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.71% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUST traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $20.78. 46,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,636. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

