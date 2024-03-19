Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 424 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.05. 21,244,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,248,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.