Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC remained flat at $15.25 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,185. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

