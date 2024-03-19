Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.28% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 213.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. 10,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.