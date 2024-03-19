Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $159.43. 964,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.78.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

