Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,493. The firm has a market cap of $130.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

