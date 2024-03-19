Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 1.5% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,276 shares of company stock worth $17,141,945 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %
Chubb stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.18. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
