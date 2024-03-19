Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,441,000 after purchasing an additional 811,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 623,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 378,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after purchasing an additional 292,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 176,713 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,631 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

