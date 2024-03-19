Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 399,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $456,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 400,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,635. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

