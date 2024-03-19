Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,716 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4,205.8% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 706,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 690,261 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 275,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSTZ traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

