Analysts Set Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Target Price at $24.00

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.20 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $234,997,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ero Copper by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,883,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ero Copper by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,544,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,161,000 after purchasing an additional 165,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ero Copper by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

