Analysts Set Expectations for SentinelOne, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for SentinelOne in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

NYSE:S opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.