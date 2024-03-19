Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Price Target at C$18.10

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRU shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.18. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.66 and a 12-month high of C$15.44.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

