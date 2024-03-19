Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target at $5.43

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several research firms have commented on SPWR. Raymond James lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $494.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.74. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

