Analysts Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Target Price at $111.00

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $79,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

