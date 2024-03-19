Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT at $235.68

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $255.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $259.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.74 and its 200-day moving average is $217.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $773,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,961,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $260,560,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

