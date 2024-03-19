Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 19th (ADVM, ALLO, ALPN, ASO, ATNM, BEKE, CATX, CRNX, CRWD, EYEN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 19th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $21.10 target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $1.20 price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $561.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. Redburn Atlantic currently has a $295.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $410.00.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp. KeyCorp currently has a $1,100.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Macquarie. Macquarie currently has a $245.00 target price on the stock.

