Analyzing Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) & HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu -765.96% -205.88% -87.83% HUYA -6.07% -2.34% -1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $900,000.00 19.33 -$6.24 million N/A N/A HUYA $1.34 billion 0.85 -$70.56 million ($0.26) -18.13

This table compares Hanryu and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanryu and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A HUYA 0 2 0 0 2.00

HUYA has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential downside of 33.19%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Hanryu.

Summary

HUYA beats Hanryu on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

